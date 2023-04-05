Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $206.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

