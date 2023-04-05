Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

