Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of WINT opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

