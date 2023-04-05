Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $176.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

