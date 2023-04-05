WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $306,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.64. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.