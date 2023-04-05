WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.80. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

