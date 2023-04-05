WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.