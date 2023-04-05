WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.