WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $160.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

