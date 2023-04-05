WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

HON opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

