Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 4.8 %
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
