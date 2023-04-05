Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

