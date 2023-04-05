Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $125,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 56,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $854,567 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

