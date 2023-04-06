1,026 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $257.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.15 and a 200 day moving average of $242.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

