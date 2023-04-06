12,460 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

