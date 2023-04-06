1,687 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 639,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Edison International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

