1,880 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Shares of META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $228.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

