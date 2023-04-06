19,358 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 404,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 66,516 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 201,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 253,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.