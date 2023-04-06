21,053 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

