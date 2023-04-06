2,528 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

