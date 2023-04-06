2,534 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

