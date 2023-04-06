26,774 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,586,000 after buying an additional 305,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

