3,460 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.35.

State Street stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

