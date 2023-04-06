3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $103.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.