4,098 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $205.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,594. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

