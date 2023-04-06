4,878 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

