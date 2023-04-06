50,000 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $108,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cano Health Trading Down 3.0 %
CANO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
