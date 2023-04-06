50,000 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $108,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Trading Down 3.0 %

CANO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. UBS Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

