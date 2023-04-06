5,100 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

