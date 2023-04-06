5,204 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.66 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

