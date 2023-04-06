5,526 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,526 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

