Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.