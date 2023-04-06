Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.