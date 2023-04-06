Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.