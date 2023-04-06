Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
ATNM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.