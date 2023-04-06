Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

ATNM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

