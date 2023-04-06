Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,543 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.38) to GBX 2,543 ($31.58) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
AMIGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,650 ($20.49) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.
Admiral Group Stock Up 2.3 %
AMIGY stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
