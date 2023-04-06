Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,543 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.38) to GBX 2,543 ($31.58) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,650 ($20.49) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Up 2.3 %

AMIGY stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.