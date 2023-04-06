AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.74 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.