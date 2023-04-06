Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 4.8 %
AEZS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.37.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
