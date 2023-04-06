Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

