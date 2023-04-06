Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Paul C. Joseph Sells 1,500 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

