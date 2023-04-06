Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Paul C. Joseph Sells 1,500 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.