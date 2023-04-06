Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

