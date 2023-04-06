Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 63,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $550,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.45. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

