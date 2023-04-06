Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $1.81 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

