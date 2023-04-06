Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $1.81 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

