Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

