Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.11

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $109.80 million and $1.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009812 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022536 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

