Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.
GOOG stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
