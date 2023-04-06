Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,724,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

