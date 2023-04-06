Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

