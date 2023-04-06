América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

