American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP opened at $161.08 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

