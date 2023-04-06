American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

