American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIG opened at $50.24 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.