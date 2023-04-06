American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.